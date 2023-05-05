Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,693.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,821,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $192.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day moving average is $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.