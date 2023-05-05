Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -137.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.