Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $703,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,532,000 after acquiring an additional 777,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after acquiring an additional 707,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.