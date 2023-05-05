Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $778,000 Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

