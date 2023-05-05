Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,798,000 after buying an additional 161,996 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.21. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $165.47.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.