Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

