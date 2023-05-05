Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIM stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

