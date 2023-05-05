Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in WestRock by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in WestRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,625,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WestRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,074,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

