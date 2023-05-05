Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.38 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

