Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,167 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 166,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,993 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

