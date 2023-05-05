Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.74 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.