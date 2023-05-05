Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CE opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

