Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 513.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Affirm by 11.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Affirm by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 18.2% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.19. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $40.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

