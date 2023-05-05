Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 924 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,332 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,083,789 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 856,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

