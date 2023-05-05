Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $44,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance
BAH opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.