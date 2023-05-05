Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $44,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

