Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 136.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

