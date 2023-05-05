Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 360,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 74.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,651,000 after purchasing an additional 238,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

