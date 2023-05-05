Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 228,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

