Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $805,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 10.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

SLG stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

