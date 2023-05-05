Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $36,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,859,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $321,267.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,459,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,330,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.84 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

