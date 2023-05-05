Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,024 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

BNL stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares in the company, valued at $332,648.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,648.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Moragne acquired 5,982 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,432 shares of company stock valued at $452,800 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Articles

