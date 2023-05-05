Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLNT opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

