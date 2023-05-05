Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,130 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 103,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 184,928 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.04. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

