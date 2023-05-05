Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,901 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

Western Digital stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

