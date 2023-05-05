Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 343,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

EQC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

