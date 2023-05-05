Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $742,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

