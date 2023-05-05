Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco by 403.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,442. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

