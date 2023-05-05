Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $112,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Featured Articles

