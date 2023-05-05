Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after buying an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

