Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $43.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

