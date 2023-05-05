Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,846 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $125.99 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.