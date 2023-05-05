Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 256.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 779.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,468,000 after buying an additional 212,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.