Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 93.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 436.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,789,114 shares of company stock valued at $667,702,578. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.