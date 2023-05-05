Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,485 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 436.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,789,114 shares of company stock worth $667,702,578 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

