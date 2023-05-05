Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.31.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Featured Stories

