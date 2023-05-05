Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 12,086.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 82.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 17.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENR opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 65.15%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

