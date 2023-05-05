EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in EPR Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.