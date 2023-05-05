Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 6.5 %

Etsy stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.