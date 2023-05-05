Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $105.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $123.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

