F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,622. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

F5 Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after buying an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 15,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after purchasing an additional 236,119 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,193,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $131.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.35. F5 has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $176.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.