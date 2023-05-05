F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in F5 by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in F5 by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,941 shares of company stock worth $1,381,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $176.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

