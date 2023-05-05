FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $395.01 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.31 and a 200-day moving average of $419.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,754 shares of company stock worth $6,087,634. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

