Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

