First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %

In other First Community Bankshares news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,829.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $377.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

