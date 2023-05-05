First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 117,123 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 1.6 %

First Solar stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $221.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.