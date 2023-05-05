Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 796,437 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 71.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 684,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 671,366 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $10,213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after buying an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.44.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

