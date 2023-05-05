Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,383,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,024,000 after acquiring an additional 226,215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 24,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

