Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,383,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,024,000 after acquiring an additional 226,215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 24,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.