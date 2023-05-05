Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,266 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

