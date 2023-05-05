Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 40,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPM stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

