Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

